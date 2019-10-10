Chino Valley groups to take part in Great California ShakeOut on Oct. 17

More than 9.4 million people and groups in the state, including several in the Chino Valley, have registered to participate the 12th annual Great California ShakeOut, a statewide earthquake drill on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The drill, which originated in California in 2008, is now part of an international movement to prepare for a major earthquake.
Participants are encouraged to drop to the ground, take cover under a stable shelter such as a table, and hold in place for one minute, beginning at 10:17 a.m. that day.
In San Bernardino County, 742,400 have registered to participate in the drill, although registration is not required to practice the safety procedures.
Registered participants in the Chino Valley, as of earlier this week, include the Chino Valley Fire District, the cities of Chino and Chino Hills, the Chino Police Department, the Inland Empire Utilities Agency in Chino and the Monte Vista Water District, which serves portions of Chino and the unincorporated area of Chino and provides wholesale water to Chino Hills.
The City of Chino, including its Police Department, will ask employees, visitors and guests to practice the drop, cover and hold on procedures, followed by an evacuation of facilities, said Chino Police Department spokeswoman Nancy Franklin. In addition, the city plans to test its mass notification system Chino Notify by sending messages about the earthquake drill to employees and residents who have registered to receive notifications.
Chino is encouraging residents to participate in the drill through its social media and newsletter.
The City of Chino Hills is planning a drill for city employees, city spokeswoman Denise Cattern said. Residents are encouraged to participate in the drill, take a selfie during the event and post the photo with the hashtag #DropCoverSelfieChinoHills. The city publicized the drill in its fall recreation guide and began promoting it this week on its social media, Ms. Cattern said.
A notice of the impending drill will be played over a loudspeaker at the Chino Valley Fire District office in Chino Hills, asking staff and visitors to drop, cover and hold on, said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron DeGuevara. Participants will then evacuate to the fire district’s north parking lot, where district employees will be encouraged to go through backpacks they keep for emergencies, to make sure that they contain necessary items.
Chino Valley firefighters will practice the drill and evacuate fire stations. Firefighting vehicles will be moved out of the stations to designated safe areas. A debriefing on the procedures will also be held, Mrs. Ladron DeGuevara said.
All Chino Valley Unified School District schools are planning to participate in the drill, although not all had officially registered by early this week.
Local schools registered include Don Lugo High in Chino, Litel Elementary in Chino Hills, Ramona Junior High in Chino, SOAR Afterschool Program at E.J. Marshall Elementary in Chino and St. Margaret Mary School in Chino. Registered preschools are Childtime Learning Center in Chino, GoodEarth Montessori School in Chino Hills and Chino Hills Christian Preschool.
Participating state organizations in the Chino Valley include the California Institution for Men in Chino and the Employment Development Department Disability office in Chino Hills.
Local business participants include ClosetMaid LLC, Hussmann Corporation, Jacuzzi, OC Flavors, Inc. and Kenco Logistics, all of Chino; Back & Neck Care Center and Apollo Insurance Services, both in Chino Hills.
Several Chino Valley healthcare organizations and businesses also plan to practice the earthquake drill. They include Chino Valley Medical Center, Canyon Ridge Hospital, A-One Hospice Providers, Angelicare Home Health, Inc., Angels Hospice Corporation, DaVita Chino dialysis center, Doctors Hospice Southern California, Excellence Home Health Care Agency Inc., Trellis Chino rehabilitation center, Heart of Gold Hospice, Inc., Marketplace Physical Therapy/Total Wellness, Alpha Care Hospice, Inc., L & L Home Healthcare Services, Suncrest Home Health, and Vanguard Hospice Care, all of Chino; Allied Home Health Care Corp., Kaiser Permanente Regional Reference Laboratories, and Peoples Care, all of Chino Hills.
Also registered to participate are Chino Valley YMCA, Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, and two families in Chino and four families in Chino Hills.
Registered participants will receive information on how to plan their drill and involve others. The website includes numerous resources, including how to prepare for an earthquake.
For information about the ShakeOut or to register participation, visit ShakeOut.org.
