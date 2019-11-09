In an effort to expedite the handling of claims against the City of Chino, the council voted 4 to 1 Tuesday night to streamline the claims process.
Currently, all claims or demands for damage against the city are delivered to the human resources/risk management department for processing.
The director of that department reviews the claims for sufficiency, compromise, settlement or rejection. Any claims recommended for rejection are presented to the council for final action.
City staff said that because the city receives a large number of claims, having the rejected claims placed on the council agenda slows down the process of reconciling the demands in a timely manner.
The council’s action Tuesday will allow the director of human resources/risk management to act on any claim to determine if it has sufficient information, and to reject a clam, if necessary.
The director can compromise or settle claims up to $5,000.
If the amount is between $5,001 and $25,000 the director must seek authority from the city manager.
The council will still allow, compromise or settle claims over $25,000.
Council member Marc Lucio voted against the amendment because he said he does not believe the rejected claims are cumbersome and he likes to see how the city resolves issues with residents.
City Manager Matt Ballantyne said city staff could prepare a monthly report on claims for council members so they can stay informed.
