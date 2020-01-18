Substitute teachers' pay is going up in the Chino Valley school district after the school board voted Jan. 16 to increase their pay to be more competitive with surrounding school districts.
“The district continues to lose potential substitute applicants, which further impacts the district’s ability to cover classroom vacancies,” according to a report by the human resources department to the school board, explaining the need for the raise.
Substitute teachers’ daily pay will increase from $125 a day to $140.
Pay for those on long-term assignments will increase from $140 a day to $155.
Long-term substitute pay is retroactive on the eleventh consecutive day worked in the same assignment.
The school district did not respond by press time on when the increases would go into effect.
The last time the Chino Valley school district raised its pay for substitute teachers was in 2014.
Pay raises were also approved on Jan. 16 for classified (support) employees working in certain jobs listed under clerical, instructional, technical, maintenance and transportation categories.
At the same meeting, the school board ratified a tentative agreement between the Chino Valley school district and the California School Employees Association, Chino Chapter 102, effective July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2021. The union represents classified employees.
The agreement calls for a two and a half percent salary increase, and a one-time salary increase of a half-percent, effective July 1, 2019.
Another two percent salary increase, and a one-time salary increase of one percent will become effective July 1, 2020.
The union membership approved the tentative agreement on Dec. 17.
Annual raises of two and a half percent and a one-time salary increase of a half-percent for the 2019-20 school year were also approved Thursday for the district’s highest paid employees including Superintendent Norm Enfield, associate superintendent of business services Sandra Chen, associate superintendent of curriculum Grace Park, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, innovation and support Leah Fellows, assistant superintendent human resources Richard Rideout and assistant superintendent of facilities, planning and operations Greg Stachura.
Another two percent salary increase and a one percent one-time payment will become effective for this group on July 1, 2020.
It will be based on their current salaries as of that date.
