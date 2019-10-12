Rearing up in the “fog” on Carbon Canyon Road at Rosemary Lane is the Headless Horseman displayed at the home of Damon and Shannon Johnson. Mrs. Johnson found the large horseman after years of searching and wanted to share him with the community, regardless of the worry he might be vandalized like “Hollow Man” was last year, (skeleton featured in last week’s Champion). The Sleepy Hollow area of Chino Hills was founded by Cleve and Elizabeth Purington in 1923, based on the 1820 story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” about schoolteacher Ichabod Crane who is chased by a phantom horseman that flings his pumpkin head at him.

