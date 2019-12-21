Eight blood drives for LifeStream blood bank will be held in the next two weeks in the Chino Valley.
LifeStream spokesman Don Escalante said it is just a coincidence that so many Chino Valley businesses and groups offered to hold blood drives. “We appreciate all the help in getting the word out there, especially during the holiday season when the need for blood typically exceeds supply,” he said.
The blood drives by date are:
Dec. 21 – Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, at the mosque, 11941 Ramona Ave., Chino, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 23 – Starbucks, 3210 Chino Ave., Chino Hills, 1 to 6 p.m. Donors will receive a Fandango movie voucher.
Dec. 23 – Starbucks, 12150 Central Ave., Chino, 1 to 6 p.m. Donors will receive a Fandango movie voucher.
Dec. 26 – Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills, 1 to 6 p.m. Donors will receive a Fandango movie voucher.
Dec. 26 – Starbucks, 12488 Central Ave., Chino, 1 to 6 p.m. Donors will receive a Fandango movie voucher.
Dec. 27 – M.K. Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino, noon to 6 p.m. Donors will receive a $10 In-N-Out gift card.
Dec. 27 – Titan Burgers, 5509 Philadelphia St., Chino, 1 to 6 p.m. Donors will receive a Fandango movie voucher.
Dec. 29 – Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 5048 D St., Chino, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors will receive a Fandango movie voucher.
Donors at all eight blood drives will have a chance to win a $500 gift card.
All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
Information: (800) 879-4484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.