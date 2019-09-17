A 27-year-old Chino Hills man wanted on suspicion of firing a gun at an Ontario business Monday afternoon is behind bars after a five-hour standoff inside a Chino Hills home ended early this morning.
Carlos Estevan Salazar is being held on $75,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and disorderly conduct, jail records indicate.
Mr. Salazar is also being held on outstanding warrants from Kern and Tulare counties, records show.
Ontario Police Sgt. Bill Russell said someone from a car shot at a business in the 2100 block of Hellman Avenue in Ontario around 3 p.m. Monday.
No customers or employees were hit by gunfire, the sergeant said.
Just before 9 p.m., Chino Hills and Chino police located a stolen car that was linked to the afternoon incident in the 2600 block of Stagecoach Trail in Chino Hills, said Chino Hills Police Detective Chris Hughes.
"Deputies and officers learned the suspect was inside the residence," Detective Hughes said. "Mr. Salazar refused to exit."
At 3:48 a.m., deputies and officers armed with a search warrant went inside the home and took Mr. Salazar into custody without incident.
"Evidence linking him to the shooting was obtained," Detective Hughes said.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Ontario Police Department at 395-2001 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
