Federal, state and county offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in recognition of Veterans Day.
Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery that day.
Chino Valley Unified School District offices and schools will be closed Monday.
The county libraries in Chino and Chino Hills will be closed Monday, as will the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce office.
City of Chino and City of Chino Hills facilities will be open.
Trash pick-up in Chino and Chino Hills will not be delayed.
The Champion office will be open.
Most banks plan to be closed and major retail stores are expected to be open.
