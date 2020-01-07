Three men arrested Sunday after a young girl was believed to have been kidnapped, sexually assaulted and held against her will at a Chino Hills home are expected to appear in court today, according to San Bernardino County Court records.
Irving Ramon Galvan, 22, of Chino Hills, was arrested at his home in the 4300 block of Los Serranos Boulevard at 6:09 a.m., according to jail records.
Ontario Police investigators located the girl at the home Sunday following leads they found through a social media app, Sgt. Bill Russell said.
The unidentified girl was reported missing to the Ontario Police Department a day earlier, he added.
Mr. Galvan was booked on $500,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, jail records show.
He is facing charges of kidnapping a person under age 14 with intent to commit lewd and lascivious acts, rape of a victim incapable of giving consent, lewd and lascivious acts on a child under age 14 and false imprisonment.
During the investigation, Ontario police also arrested 21-year-old Corona man Encino Limon at 2:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grand Boulevard in Corona.
He was booked on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under age 14.
A third man— Eric Trejo, 25, of San Bernardino— was arrested at 1:07 a.m. in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in San Bernardino.
“Mr. Trejo is believed to have used a social media app to contact the same female,” Sgt. Russell said. “He has been arrested on the charge of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense.”
Investigators believe the suspects may have been in contact with other victims.
Anyone with information can call the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711, Detective Chris Ables at (909) 408-1642 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
