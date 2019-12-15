Chino police jailed two brothers after a 39-year-old man was found dead early Sunday morning in the backyard of a Chino home following a fight.
Officers were called at 2:20 a.m. on a report of a fight in the 13300 block of Oaks Avenue, finding a large crowd from a nearby party and two people with minor injuries.
A possible third victim involved in the fight was missing, said Sgt. Dustin Tomicic.
"Officers began searching the area and located the victim in the 13200 block of 17th Street in the rear yard of the residence," the sergeant said.
The man, identified as 30-year-old Joe Steven Melgoza, was suffering from blunt force trauma to his head, Sgt. Tomicic said.
"Officers began life-saving efforts, and Mr. Melgoza was transported to Chino Valley Medical Center," he added.
Mr. Melgoza died a short time later.
Officers armed with a search warrant went to a home at 1:56 p.m. in the 5800 block of Chino Avenue where they arrested 28-year-old Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez and his 19-year-old brother Josue Daniel Castaneda Ramirez.
Both suspects live in Chino, Sgt. Tomicic said.
"Detectives continue to actively investigate this homicide and there is no further information available at this time," the sergeant said.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Tomicic at 334-3115.
