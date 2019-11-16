An independent investigator hired by the Chino Valley Fire District board in May found nine allegations against board member Winn Williams to be true and one allegation the board member made against Chief Tim Shackelford as false.
Mr. Williams, who was elected to the board in November 2018, has had several heated discussions publicly with Chief Shackelford and the four other board members, prompting the board to censure Mr. Williams three separate times for alleged board policy violations.
The 73-page report, made public Nov. 7. was on the fire board’s agenda at Wednesday’s meeting as a consent calendar item.
Mr. Williams, who chose not to be interviewed by the investigator, called the report a “sham.”
“The stated scope of the investigation was that it was supposed to be about hostile work environment, which involved discrimination based on the protected characteristics such as gender, race, religion, age, orientation, disability and national origin,” Mr. Williams said. “The allegations have had nothing to do with that, so I stated I wouldn’t be participating in this waste of taxpayer money.”
He added he’d like to know how much the investigation cost.
The board in May approved paying Encinitas-based Reilly Workplace Investigations $325 an hour for the inquiry.
The district does not have a total cost for the work because the firm has not yet submitted its invoice, district officials said at Wednesday’s board meeting.
A Chino Valley Fire District report stated the point of the independent investigation was to review the factual veracity of allegations made and discussed during public board meetings in the past year, including interactions between Mr. Williams and district staff and Chief Shackelford.
The investigation firm was charged with “conducting interviews and otherwise engaging in legal services for the limited purposes of making factual findings regarding the veracity of 10 specific allegations that may constitute a hostile work environment for district personnel,” according to the report.
Debra L. Reilly, an attorney investigator for the firm, interviewed nine witnesses and reviewed several fire district documents and newspaper articles.
She concluded all nine issues against Mr. Williams were true, including that he pressured the clerk of the board on Dec. 18, 2018 to make photocopies for him for personal purposes after she told him that equipment cannot be used for personal reasons, and that Mr. Williams asked Chief Shackelford during a Feb. 11 lunch if he knew anyone who would want to purchase his unused Vicodin pills, which are a controlled substance used for pain.
Other allegations found true by the investigator included Mr. Williams telling the clerk he didn’t want any problems making copies because he was going to ask for them sometimes; Mr. Williams demonstrating aggressive behavior and using foul language toward the chief on Jan. 7; Mr. Williams acting aggressively toward board president John DeMonaco on Jan. 8; Mr. Williams pressing Chief Shackleford on Feb. 11 to provide him confidential information on a fire district firefighter; Mr. Williams threatening Chief Shackleford’s employment on Feb. 11, demanding an apology for the copies situation; Mr. Williams using an expletive during a discussion with a Champion Newspapers reporter on Feb. 13 by stating “I can’t (expletive) believe you wrote I am a disgruntled employee” in front of a fire district employee, her children and young grandchildren; and Mr. Williams recording a conversation on April 17 with a fire district employee without obtaining consent.
The investigator also concluded that Chief Shackelford did not lie about Mr. Williams' actions when he described them at the March 13 fire board meeting. Mr. Williams alleged that the chief was lying when he read that statement.
The report, which can be viewed at chinovalleyfire.org, has several names blacked out to protect their privacy.
