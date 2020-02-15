Registration for the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week competition of gaming and sporting events among employees of private businesses and governmental agencies is underway.
Teams can register by calling Nikki Hendricks at 334-3500 or email nhendricks@cityofchino.org.
Opening ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25 at Ayala Park.
Events will continue the next two weeks until closing ceremonies at 6 p.m. Friday, May 8 at the Chaffey College Chino Community Center.
The City of Chino Hills is the defending champion and Chino Valley Medical Center won the sportsmanship award.
Sports and gaming events are relay run, tug-o-war, cornhole, bingo, bunco, Scrabble, dominoes, Yahtzee, basketball, golf, billiards, volleyball, boat races, softball, bowling, horseshoes, trivia night, shuffleboard, blackjack, craps, roulette and money wheel.
Information: chinocorpo ratechallenge.com.
