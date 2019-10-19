A two-hour discussion on the merits of pickleball versus tennis at Torrey Pines Park in southern Chino Hills ended with a unanimous recommendation for pickleball during Wednesday’s parks and recreation commission meeting.
The commission supported four pickleball courts instead of one tennis court, an idea suggested by Councilman Ray Marquez during the Sept. 24 council meeting.
Commissioners requested a lighting timer operated by players so the lights would not be on when the courts are not being used, and recommended the lights shut off for good at 8 p.m.
The commission also suggested the courts be designed in such a way that they could be converted to a tennis court if pickleball is not successful at the location.
The Chino Hills City Council will make the final decision at a meeting in November.
Pros and cons
Approximately 20 people, mostly pickleball advocates, supported the endeavor but the Lee family who lives in the neighborhood overlooking the horse arena where the courts would be built, was unhappy with the decision.
Avenal Court resident Mike Lee, accompanied by his son Thomas Lee, said the city council wasted time and resources by directing city staff to redesign the park to include pickleball instead of tennis.
“Most of the community in my area play tennis,” he said. “They don’t even know what pickleball is.”
His son Thomas Lee, a tennis player, said he collected 66 signatures from residents in the neighborhood surrounding Torrey Pines Park who preferred tennis.
Thomas submitted the petition to the commission secretary when the discussion was over, and the vote was recorded.
The city has been looking for ways to attract more users to the 3.2-acre secluded and often vandalized park on Torrey Pines Drive, south of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, west of Albertsons.
The city offers recreational pickleball at Grand Avenue Park and community services director Jonathan Marshall said it has grown from 15 to 20 players per week to 75 or more on a weekly basis.
Pickleball is also offered at Vellano Park.
Considered the fastest-growing sport in the country, the game combines badminton, tennis and ping pong, and is played with paddles and a lightweight ball over a net.
Parking, lighting
Commission chairman Greg Higgins, although voting for pickleball, said he had concerns about parking and lighting.
The parking lot will be redesigned to accommodate 14 spaces, but Mr. Higgins noted that if all four courts are occupied at one time, that would bring 16 vehicles to the park. He was also concerned about light spillage onto the houses overlooking the courts.
Resident Michael Magener, who is both a tennis and pickleball enthusiast, stated that a windscreen can reduce much of the light spillage and newer LED technology helps with light reduction.
Mr. Magener, who said he doesn’t believe there is a large pickleball community in Chino Hills, suggested a tennis court at Torrey Pines Park because he said there are “zero” tennis courts in District 4, in the south end of town. He said Vellano Park could be transformed into four north-and-south pickleball courts with lighting.
There are nine tennis courts in the city.
After the meeting, pickleball advocate Michael Orduno said pickleballers are extremely happy to have a permanent home.
He said many tennis players have converted to pickleball, and other tennis enthusiasts now play both sports.
“With the popularly of pickleball throughout the nation and around the world, I can envision more pickleball courts in Chino Hills,” Mr. Orduno said.
Mike Lee said he was disappointed the commission didn’t consider the 66 signatures of residents who opposed pickleball.
