About 150 gallons of a non-hazardous chemical spilled onto the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway in Chino during a crash involving three semi-trucks and a car Tuesday morning, causing a traffic backup for several miles.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there was still no timetable when all lanes would reopen.
The California Highway Patrol issued a sigalert at 10:40 a.m., about 35 minutes after the collision just west of Central Avenue.
Officer Jesus Garcia said the driver of 1998 Freightliner semi-truck was driving at an unsafe speed when the truck collided into the back of another semi-truck. That semi was pushed into a third semi-truck, which in turn, was pushed into the back of a 2015 Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Camry was treated for minor injuries, but declined to go to the hospital, the officer said.
“The first truck was hauling approximately 15 containers of cement additive, a hardener,” Officer Garcia said. “Each container carries about 275 gallons of the chemical, the officer said. Only one container was damaged and spilled approximately 150 gallons. It was determined that the liquid was not hazardous.”
He added the spilled liquid was contained to the lanes of traffic and the dirt shoulder.
“Storm drains were not affected,” Officer Garcia said.
