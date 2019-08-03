Chino police jailed a 19-year-old Chino Hills man two days after a boy said he was assaulted and robbed in the 4700 block of Doheny Drive in Chino. Joseph Foster was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of robbery and inflicting injury on a child, police said.
The boy reported he was assaulted by several people at 12:22 p.m. and robbed of his items. Police arrested Mr. Foster at 11:20 a.m. July 26 at the Chino Police Department, jail records show.
