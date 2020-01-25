Due to an editing error in the Jan. 18 edition, the overall time period of lawsuits settled by the former Oxford Preparatory Academy Charter School of the Chino Valley was incorrectly reflected. The settlements took place during the fall and winter. The charter school dismissed its lawsuit against the Chino Valley Unified School District on Dec. 31.
