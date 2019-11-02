A Chino Valley Fire District firefighter sprays water on trash that caught fire inside a Republic Services trash truck Thursday on Butterfield Ranch Road at Slate Drive in Chino Hills. The trash was dumped and the fire was quickly extinguished, officials said. The cause is under investigation. A Republic Services truck also caught fire Oct. 23 on Carbon Canyon Road and Chino Hills Parkway.
