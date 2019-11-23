Still standing at Chino Airport are these old buildings, once used as motel-type barracks for Army Air Cadets who trained at the Cal-Aero Flying Academy at the Airport prior to and during World War II. The buildings were later used as offices for a variety of businesses but are now vacant. An abandoned phone booth is also pictured.
