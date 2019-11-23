Crews dig a hole on Pipeline Avenue, just north of Chino Avenue where a large diameter, city master-planned storm drain is going in to serve Meritage Homes’ residential development Landmark, which is in its very early stages. The work, which is being done by the developers’ contractor Boudreau, began Nov. 4 and is expected to be completed in mid-December, according to Chino Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro. Northbound Pipeline Avenue, north of Chino Avenue is closed 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 6 for the roadwork. One southbound lane on Pipeline Avenue is open in the area. Landmark will have 38 single family homes on 12.04 acres, ranging from 2,357 square feet to 3,511 square feet and from the $750,000s to $850,000s. The development will be located east of Pipeline, north of Chino Avenue, west of Norton Avenue and south of Hacienda Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.