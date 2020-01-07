Anyone age 14 to 20 with an interest in becoming a police officer can attend a Chino Police Explorer Program recruitment meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at police headquarters, 5451 Guardian Way in Chino.
Additional recruitment meetings will be held Tuesdays, April 7, July 7 and Oct. 6.
“Attendees are asked to wear professional attire,” according to a Chino Police news release.
The Explorer Program gives participants hands-on training and experience in the law enforcement.
All participants must live or attend school in Chino, maintain a 2.5 grade-point average and pass a background check.
“Following the recruitment meeting, applicants will be required to successfully pass an eight-week trial period and background investigation prior to being accepted to the program,” the news release said.
Once accepted, police explorers are required to attend Tuesday night meetings, take part in physical fitness training and tests, volunteer for Chino Police programs and events and attend a live-in summer academy.
Information: 334-3245.
