Four former Ayala High students displayed their work at an Oct. 19 art show held at Post Culture, a business located in the Chino Hills Promenade on Pipeline Avenue south of Eucalyptus Avenue in Chino Hills.
“We feel strongly that local talent should be showcased and we’re happy to offer our store space for the event,” said store owner Jason Zarate.
Mr. Zarate and his brother Justin Zarate relocated to Chino Hills from a smaller store in Riverside a little over a year ago.
They sell street wear clothing, sneakers, and items on consignment.
The artwork was created by Itzia Aragon, Ben De Leon, Dave Jones and Vince Perez, who sell their designs while pursuing college studies and employment.
The artists, all in their early twenties, shared the cost to rent the space to sell their paintings.
Attendance was free and 300 tickets were pre-issued online.
Post Culture’s social media outlets were used for ticket sales.
Mr. De Leon, a 2017 Ayala High graduate, said several paintings and T-shirts with original paintings were sold.
He took art classes at Ayala High with teacher Sergio Robledo and is currently studying illustrated art at the University of Hertfordshire, located north of London.
This was the first art gallery event held by Post Culture.
Other events included a clothing exchange hosted by clothing brand owners who create music.
