Increases for city of Chino recreation programs and facility rentals were approved by the Community Services Commission Nov. 25.
The city council is expected to provide the final vote on the recommended changes, as well as other user fee changes, at its 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 meeting in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Each year, the council adopts a user fees schedule for all fees charged by the city. The fees for community services, such as recreation, are calculated separately because the fees are traditionally subsidized by the city in order to provide affordable programs to residents, Danielle Monarrez, management analyst for the city said in her report to the Community Services Commission.
Costs rising
Due to increases in ActiveNet (cloud-based recreation management software) transaction costs, credit card fees, minimum wage and cost of living increases for the next three years, all Community Services fees were reviewed to determine their impact during that time period, Ms. Monarrez said in her report. The recommended increases will help address those impacts, she said.
Some of the changes
Among the recommendations for adult sports are: women’s soccer will rise from $26 to $29 per person, sports leagues and tournament fees will increase from a current range of $150 to $350 to $150 to $400, and a forfeit fee will increase from its current range of $10 to $60 to $55 to $70. Added to the user fee schedule will be a daily boxing fee of $10 and a late registration fee of $15.
Among the youth sports program changes are removing individual sports fees and establishing a price range, adding programs and tournament fees in a range of $5 to $150, and adding a late registration fee of $10.
Batting cage use at Ayala Park will rise from $10 to $11 for 15 minutes of play, from $19 to $21 for 30 minutes, and from $32 to $35 for an hour.
Among the sports facilities rentals changes are adding a sports field rental staffing charge of $20, increasing the fee for non-resident youth teams from $14 to $16, increasing the resident adult team fee from $14 to $15, increasing the non-resident adult team from $24 to $29, increasing soccer field preparation from $50 to $97, and adding a $30 cost for in between game field preparation.
Recommended increases for camp fees are from $115 to $120 for an entire camp experience, and from $28 to $30 for a daily camp experience.
Tiny Tot classes for three-days a week will increase from $165 to $170, and two-days a week classes will rise from $105 to $110.
In the community events category, the entry fee for Corporate Challenge – teams from companies that compete against each other each spring – will increase from $700 to $750. A 10x10 vendor canopy rental will increase from $16 to $17.
Increases are also recommended for meeting room rentals. The range for a room set-up fee will be $35 to $65. It is currently $32 to $63. The clean-up fee range will be $55 to $265. That range is currently $53 to $263. The hourly cost of a special events security guard will increase from $26 to $35.
After school recreation programs will increase from $40 to $45 a week, and from $147 to $150 a month. The weekly fee for low/moderate income qualified children will increase from $16 a day to $20, and the monthly fee for those same children will increase from $58 to $60.
The monthly cost for teen programs will rise from $5 to $6, and a shuttle fee for those programs will increase from $21 to $25.
Among the other fees that will increase are:
●Sunrise Kids (before school care), from $63 to $68
●Gym monthly membership, from $26 to $27
●Street banner fee, from $105 to $110
●City barbecue rental, from $53 to $60
Healthy Chino programs will range from $5 to $55. They currently range from $5 to $35.
