A little pine tree that sprouted from seed at Hollow Run Park in Chino Hills and saved from potential destruction has been transformed into a Christmas tree with a red plaid bow for a star and wooden boxes under its branches painted to resemble gifts.
The morning sun on Thursday cast a ray of light on the rescued tree making it stand out among the towering eucalyptus trees on the trail meandering from the south side of Bayberry Drive between Rolling Ridge and Peyton drives.
Karen Gabel, longtime Chino Hills resident who lives on Autumn Drive, said the pine tree was noticed by neighbors on their walks last year and Debra Von Platen suggested they decorate it.
When crews were about to come out and remove diseased and dying eucalyptus trees, neighbors became concerned that the little pine would be obliterated, Mrs. Gabel said.
So, they created a sign with the message—Dear Tree Man: I’m just a baby pine tree. Save me from falling timber.
It worked. The tree trimmers did their job and left the little tree intact.
This year, the pine grew from 6-feet to 9-feet and the same plaid bow had to be affixed with the help of Mrs. Gabel’s grandson who lifted a 6-year-old neighbor boy to attach the bow.
Mrs. Gabel’s husband, Don, made little wooden boxes that Ms. Von Platen painted and adorned with bows to resemble Christmas presents.
Chino Hills resident Jen Holtkamp was taking a morning walk recently and noticed the tree. “It brightened my day and reminded me of so many reasons that I love Chino Hills and our community,” she said. Mrs. Holtkamp posted a photo of the tree on a Chino Hills Facebook page with the message: “Thank you to whoever in our community is spreading Christmas cheer with this cute tree.”
The tree is located near the trail fork in Hollow Run Park leading to Autumn Avenue. A trail marker is located nearby with “Autumn Avenue” on one side and “Hollow Run Park” on the other side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.