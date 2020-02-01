County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, whose 4th District includes Chino and Chino Hills, is offering a free document shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29 at Montclair City Hall, 5111 Benito St.
The event, offered in honor of National Consumer Protection Week, may end early if the shredding truck reaches capacity.
Participants can watch as their documents are shredded.
Identity protection tips will be offered by local law enforcement.
Documents are limited to five standard-size filing boxes per vehicle. CDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.