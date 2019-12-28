The Chino City Council on Dec. 17 approved paying Gruen Associates of Los Angeles more than $240,000 to develop a master plan to improve the aging city hall complex.
The civic center was completed and went into use in the 1970s, according to Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro in a report to the council.
The site comprises approximately 15.29 acres in downtown Chino, on the west side of Central Avenue, between Chino Avenue and C Street.
Approximately eight acres include the city hall and vacant police and courthouse facilities. A vacant fire station and former Human Services building, owned by the city, are directly across Central Avenue.
The civic center property also includes the Chino Branch Library, the Chino Senior Center, the Seventh Street Theatre, the Chaffey College Chino Center, parking lots and open space.
In addition, the city owns the Chaffey IT Center on the southwest corner of Central Avenue and C Street, as well as the Gray Building (Chamber of Commerce building) and the Chino Youth Museum building.
In the last year, city officials discussed possibly selling the civic center property and moving city functions to south Chino where residential and business is growing.
During a May 3 workshop, the council rejected that idea, opting to keep the civic center in downtown Chino. The council also directed staff to seek bids for the development of a civic center master plan.
Three bids, ranging from $244,461 (from Gruen) to $667,560 were received.
The council agreed to pay an additional $18,232 to Gruen for community input and stakeholder meetings, social media content and development of a project website, for a total contract of $262,393.
Work on the plan is expected to begin in January and be completed by late July or early August, according to the contract documents.
