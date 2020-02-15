Deadline to submit nominations for the San Bernardino County Education Medal of Honor and Distinguished Service Award is Thursday, Feb. 20.
Entries need to be returned by 4:30 p.m. to the County Schools office, 601 N. E St., San Bernardino, CA. 92410.
The 29th annual San Bernardino County Education Medal of Honor recognizes individuals and organizations for significant contributions made to public education in the county. The Distinguished Service Award, which started in 1998, recognizes up to two individuals for exceptional leadership and high levels of service to public education in San Bernardino County. Honorees may be career educators, school board members or community members actively supportive of the public schools.
Nominations for the Education Medal of Honor can be made in six categories: Volunteer in Action/Community Volunteer; Volunteer in Action/Service Group; Partners in Education/Small Business or Franchise; Partners in Education/Corporation or Government Agency; Excellence in Education/Education Professional; and Excellence in Education/Student Alumni.
Nomination forms for both awards have been distributed to all school districts in San Bernardino County. The nomination forms also can be downloaded from the County Schools’ website at https://www.sbcss.k12.ca.us/index.php/superintendent/commu nications.
Information: San Bernardino County Schools’ Communications Department at 386-2413.
