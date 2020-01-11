Chino Hills resident Kevin Stenson captured a stunning sunset on the first day of 2020 from his backyard on Daisy Drive. Palm trees frame the sky that changed colors from red to orange to deep blues in a matter of minutes, reminiscent of sunsets in Hawaii.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.