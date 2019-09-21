Free grilled hot dogs and hamburgers will be served by deputies and firefighters 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Sept. 21) at the Chino Hills Community Center during Mayor Cynthia Moran’s State of the City address.
The Community Center is located at 14250 Peyton Drive.
The festival will include a soft rock band under the gazebo, games, a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, a dunk tank for deputies and an earthquake simulator.
Overflow parking will be available at Ayala High.
Visitors may pick up a hand-held fan that will include an event schedule and a “Celebrate Chino Hills” jute tote bag near the gazebo, while supplies last.
The acoustic guitar band “Dynamite Dawson” will kick off the event at 11 a.m. playing rock and roll from the 1950s to the 1980s.
At 11:30 a.m., fire district personnel will demonstrate “What We Wear” to show the various uniforms used on the job. The “fashion show” will repeat at 12:30 p.m.
Mayor Moran will lead the “Unsung Hero” ceremony after “The Star-Spangled Banner” is performed at noon.
Heroes selected by the five councilmembers are Sharon Stuewe, Ronnie Guyer, Nicole Aptekar, Douglas Sparkes and Simon Ho.
At 12:45 p.m., a K9 team from the San Bernardino County Probation Department will perform a demonstration.
A SWAT vehicle, CSI crime scene activity and a fire safety house will be on hand.
A selfie station with props such as a hard hat, vest and firefighter’s helmet, contributed by various agencies, will be available.
Local photographers Erik Simonsen, Ayla Qureshi and Coleen Hagenson will display their favorite photos.
The event is sponsored by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Information: ChinoHills.org/Celebratech
