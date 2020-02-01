Students of the Ayala High’s VEX Robotics Club hosted the 2020 Bulldog Bucket Bowl Tournament, Jan. 18-19 for 32 high school and 32 middle school teams. The students helped coordinate registration and performed tasks such as equipment set up and take down, team check in, robot inspection, score keeping, refereeing and judging. “We got a lot of compliments from outside teams stating that it ran very well with no delays,” parent volunteer Sam Wee said. Winning Tournament Champions for the high school division is team Warren Warbots from Downey and winning the title in the middle school division are teams VEXation from Los Angeles and Brea Bobcats from Brea.
