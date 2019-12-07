A “Birthday Fiesta” for children ages 4 to 10 will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Chino Youth Museum, 13191, Sixth St., Chino.
The event is part of the museum’s “Kids Night Out” program that provides activities for children while their parents take a night out.
Cost per child is $12 for museum members or $15 for non-members.
Pre-registration is required by Friday, Dec. 20 by contacting the museum at 334-3270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.