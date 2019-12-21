Hidden Trails Elementary in Chino Hills and Liberty Elementary in Ontario were named 2020 California Distinguished Schools this week.
The award, the highest the state gives to a school, recognizes public schools that have made exceptional gains in academic and performance standards as set by the California State Board of Education.
Liberty Elementary was named a California Distinguished School in 2014.
Last year, the Ontario school also received a PBIS (positive behavioral interventions and supports) Gold Award for achieving the highest level of implementation of the program that supports good behavior of students.
Hidden Trails was a California Distinguished School in 2000.
Last year, the school earned a PBIS Silver Award, the second highest level for its successful implementation of the positive behavior program.
Of 323 schools named California Distinguished Schools this year, 19 are from San Bernardino County.
They will be honored at a statewide ceremony to be held February in Anaheim.
The California Distinguished School Program recognizes elementary and middle and high schools in alternate years and allows eligible schools to apply for the award once every two years
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said, “These outstanding schools don’t just educate students, they also provide the young people of California the tools they need to be successful after graduation.
Thanks go to all the staff at these schools — teachers, administrators, classified employees — and parents, who are working together to provide high-quality educational experiences for all of their students.”
