A public hearing on the countywide review for fire/emergency medical services and dispatch will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Norton Regional Event Center, 1601 East Third St., San Bernardino, by the Local Agency Formation Commission that oversees boundary changes.
A final review will be divided by the county’s regions. The Chino Valley is in the Valley region.
