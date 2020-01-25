An informational meeting for unincorporated San Bernardino County residents, especially those living near Chino and Chino Hills, will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
The meeting is being presented by County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, whose fourth district represents Chino and Chino Hills.
Among the topics to be discussed are planning, code enforcement, public works, the Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol’s role in the county.
RSVP at supervisorhag man.eventbrite.com.
Residents not sure if they live in the unincorporated area of the county may check their address at www.sbcoun ty.gov/bosd4/district/parcel search.
Information: 465-5265.
