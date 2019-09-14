Chino police arrested a 30-year-old Pico Rivera man Sunday night on suspicion of pointing a handgun at customers inside a bar after a fight among several people.
Michael Manzanares was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of assault with a firearm, criminal threats, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction. Police were called at 4:14 p.m. to Kelly’s Bar at 5402 Philadelphia St. in Chino on a report of a disturbance, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
She said the person who called police said several people were involved in a fight and one man retrieved a handgun and pointed it at bar patrons. “The suspect was contacted by officers outside of the bar and a short foot pursuit ensued,” Sgt. Franklin said. Mr. Manzanares was arrested at 4:24 p.m., according to jail records.
Robbery suspects sought
Two men who robbed a man of his cell phone at a Chino apartment complex early Sunday morning are still being sought by Chino Police. Officers went to 5951 Riverside Drive at 3:18 a.m. on a report of a robbery, Sgt. Franklin said. “The reporting party advised he arrived home from work, parked his car and began walking to his apartment when he was attacked by two unknown male suspects,” the sergeant said.
The victim said one suspect swung a golf club at him before he was knocked to the ground and assaulted by a second suspect.
The men grabbed the victim’s cell phone, which was attached to his belt clip, Sgt. Franklin said. The suspects fled in an older Toyota.
