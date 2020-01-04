Registration has begun for the Kiwanis Club of Chino’s 18th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, to be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Chino City Hall complex, on the west side of Central Avenue, between Chino Avenue and C Street.
The popular show, featuring classic vehicles, vendors and food, is for pre-1976 vehicles.
Online entry fee is $40 plus a $3 processing fee. The entry fee includes a car show T-shirt.
Online and mail-in registration must be received at https://cornfeedrun.regfox.com/corn-feed-run by Monday, April 15.
In-person registration will be available April 16 to 23 at Hansen Race Cars (Lynee Hansen), 5179 Brooks St., suite A, Montclair.
Pre-registration can be done by phone at 626-0707 by leaving a message with name, address, phone number, year, model and make of car.
Proceeds from the event will fund Kiwanis Club of Chino community projects, including the summer concert series at Chino City Hall, high school scholarships and the annual Kiwanis Play.
Spectators will be admitted free to the car show.
