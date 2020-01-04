Chino Valley was well represented in the 131st Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.
John Ramirez of Chino Hills designed five floats in the parade, including China Airlines, which won the International Award for most outstanding float from outside the United States.
Mr. Ramirez, who is with Artistic Entertainment Services in Azusa, also designed the floats for Honda, Almond Breeze, Prime Video and one of the Statute of Liberty to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Mr. Ramirez, a Disney Television Animation employee, has also designed mascots for Wickman and Country Springs elementary schools and Townsend Junior High, all in Chino Hills.
Girl Scouts from Chino Hills were on a bus on the Prime Video float, designed by Mr. Ramirez. It promoted the Prime Video movie “Troop Zero” about a misfit girl in 1977 who recruits a makeshift troop of "Birdie Scouts" so she can enter a competition that will give her a chance to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, recordings sent into space aboard two Voyager spacecrafts.
The Golden Record recordings contain sounds and images selected to portray the diversity of life and culture on Earth and are intended for any intelligent extraterrestrial life form who may find them.
Candice Rochelle Berge of Chino Hills was the dance hall girl on top of the Wells Fargo stagecoach in the parade, according to social media sources.
Chino Hills High drummers, brass musicians and dance team members performed in the parade’s opening number.
A Don Lugo High musician Shawnee Herrera, Chino High color guard members Katherine Turner, Lucia Valdez and Ashley Villegas, and seven Chino High musicians – Sean Jenkins, fraternal twins Giselle Sandoval and Bryan Sandoval, Justin Cime, Sebastian Gomez, Adrian Lepe and Christian Hernandez – marched in the parade with the Pasadena City College Marching Band and Color Guard.
Lindsey Pacela of Girl Scout Troop 9454, a senior at Ayala High in Chino Hills; and Dean Ballantyne of Troop 411 of La Verne, son of Chino City Manager Matt Ballantyne carried banners that announced award-winning entries in the parade.
Tom Ryan of Chino drove the Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day float that featured a cart with watermelons and pumpkins. The float won the award for most outstanding use of animation. A video of Mr. Ryan’s view of the parade from the bottom of the float can be seen on his Facebook page.
A floragraph depicting Matthew Kimo Householder, the brother of Chino Hills city councilwoman Cynthia Moran, was on the Donate Life float. Mr. Householder died at 33 in 2017 and his organs were donated to five recipients. The float won the award for most outstanding float design and dramatic impact.
