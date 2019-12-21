Residents who have a family member in the armed services will be able to purchase a military banner at half the cost, thanks to a new sponsorship program from the Chino Hills Community Foundation.
The foundation has agreed to pay half the $256 cost and replace the banner free of charge when it wears out or becomes faded.
The program was implemented in 2007 but has been dwindling over time, said community services director Jonathan Marshall.
The average number of banners has decreased from 30 per year to just seven per year since 2015, he said. There are currently 44 banners citywide.
Foundation chairman Peter Rogers said the board had been discussing a donation to the military banner program for about a year and a half.
“We asked city staff to make a suggestion as to how a possible yearly donation could impact the banner program,” said Councilman Rogers. “This recent decision is a result of a city staff proposal.”
The banners are created by Mike Barbin of Graphic Details and include a large photo of the service member.
Banners are located on portions of Grand Avenue, Chino Hills Parkway, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road.
Residents may choose the location and will receive an 18-inch-by-48-inch commemorative banner to take home.
“We love the fact that foundation donations encompass a variety of community needs, from recreation to facilities and the arts,” Mr. Rogers said. “Some donations are small for things such as swings for children who are physically challenged, while others are large such as paying for the playground at the new Los Serranos Park.”
Applications will be accepted twice a year, with installations coinciding with Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Funding will be awarded on a first-come first-served basis.
To purchase a banner, call Chino Hills community services coordinator Vanessa Badosa, 364-2730 or email vbadosa@chinohills.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.