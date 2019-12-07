Chino Valley firefighters will provide holiday shopping sprees to pre-selected Chino Valley school district students for the annual Make A Child Smile event at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Walmart in Chino. The event, which also includes photos with Santa, crafts, and lunch, is by invitation only. Fire truck engineers and local law enforcement motorcycle officers will escort school buses filled with the children and their chaperones to the event.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.