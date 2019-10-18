Chino police continue to look for three men wanted for breaking into a home Friday morning in the 13200 block of Sycamore Avenue, and prompting a brief lockdown of nearby Allegiance STEAM Academy school in Chino.
The homeowner called police around 9 a.m. saying he saw through his home-surveillance application on his phone that three men were inside his house, said Chino Police Officer Siegfried Azarcon.
No one was at home at the time of the break-in, he added.
"The homeowner used that same phone to call police so he was unable to provide constant updates to dispatchers," Officer Azarcon said.
When officers arrived, they found the rear-sliding glass door had been shattered.
Officers set up a perimeter around the area and searched dozens of front and back yards, but the suspects were not found.
By 10:15 a.m., the lockdown at Allegiance STEAM Academy was lifted.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, wearing a black hoodie, black gloves and black pants.
The second suspect is a Hispanic man, wearing a black hoodie, green pants and white shoes.
The third suspect is black man, wearing a blue hoodie and orange gloves, Officer Azarcon said.
"There was a vehicle left at the scene and officers are still in the process of investigating," the officer said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
