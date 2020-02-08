Chino Valley Fire District firefighters and Southern California Edison officials are working an electrical fire reported early today at the California Institution for Men at 14901 Central Ave. in Chino.
"The fire was contained to the chow hall with no extension to other areas of the prison," said fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
The fire was reported at 5:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
"Southern California Edison is working to mitigate the electrical issue," Ms. De Guevara added. "Once the electrical issue is mitigated, firefighters will be able to make access to extinguish the fire."
More details will be posted once they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.