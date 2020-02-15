City, county, state and federal offices and Chino Valley Unified schools and the school district office will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Street sweeping tickets will not be issued in Chino Hills on the holiday, and city staff will be available “on-call” for emergencies.
Allegiance STEAM Academy in Chino, Ontario Christian schools, and Heights Christian School in Chino Hills and St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Chino will also be closed. There will be no daycare on Monday at Heights.
The three county libraries in the Chino Valley – Chino, Chino Hills, and the Preserve – will be closed Monday.
Post offices will also be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce office and banks will be closed Monday, but most retail stores and the Champion will be open.
Trash pickup in Chino and Chino Hills will not be affected by the holiday.
