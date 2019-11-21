A man and woman from Los Angeles were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of breaking into a car on Central Avenue in Chino and stealing $5,000 in cash.
Nicole Penn, 29, and Francisco Chanes, 36, were arrested in Anaheim nine hours after the victim reported the theft, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
The suspects are being held on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, jail records show.
The victim withdrew the cash around noon from a Bank of America branch, placed the cash in an envelope and put it in the car’s glove compartment.
Sgt. Franklin said the victim reported two suspects followed his car from the bank to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.
"The victim secured the $5,000 in the vehicle in a dashboard storage area," Sgt. Franklin said. "He returned to the vehicle a short time later to find his vehicle window smashed and the glove box and center console open. The envelope that contained the cash was still in the dashboard drawer, but the cash was gone."
The victim gave information to officers that led them to the suspects, the sergeant said.
Ms. Penn and Mr. Chanes were arrested by Anaheim Police Department at 9:31 p.m. in the 400 block of Harbor Boulevard in Anaheim.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
