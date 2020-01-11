The public has through 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 to comment on a 25-year plan that has identified $638.6 billion in transportation improvements for Southern California, including major projects in Chino and Chino Hills.
Public input is sought on the draft version of Connect SoCal, the 2020-2045 Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy for the six counties and 191 cities that make up the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG).
A comment form is available online at https://www.connectsocal.org/Pages/Connect-SoCal-Comment-System.aspx.
Comments also can be sent to the attention of the Connect SoCal Team at SCAG, 900 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1700, Los Angeles, CA 90017.
In addition, workshops are planned through Jan. 21 to brief elected officials on the plan. The closest upcoming workshop to the Chino Valley will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at 100 S. Vincent Ave., suite 200, West Covina.
SCAG planners spent four years analyzing data and working with local communities to develop Connect SoCal – a regional strategy to improve mobility, meet air quality goals, create economic opportunities and enhance quality of life.
Among the more than 2,000 Inland Empire projects identified in the plan are these from the Chino Valley:
●Extend Pine Avenue from Euclid Avenue in Chino to the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills ($24.9 million)
●Widen Chino Avenue in Chino from Monte Vista Avenue to Sixth Street from two lanes to four lanes and install a traffic signal at the intersection of Chino and Monte Vista avenues ($584,000)
●Construct a box culvert on Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills approximately one-half a mile south of Stanfield Court, re-open .76 miles of Fairfield Ranch Road at its current closure south to Pine Avenue, and construct road improvements and add marked bike lanes in both directions ($4.5 million)
●Improve Monte Vista Avenue at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing in Chino, north of Chino Avenue ($31.3 million)
●Eliminate safety hazards, construct a raised median, install pedestrian sidewalk barricade, concrete panel resurfacing, flashing light signal with automatic gates at the Monte Vista Avenue/Union Pacific Railroad crossing in Chino, north of Chino Avenue ($886,000)
●Widen Edison Avenue from four lanes to six lanes from Ramona to Central avenues ($2 million)
●Widen Riverside Drive bridge across the San Antonio Flood Control Channel from four lanes to six lanes ($20 million)
●Widen Central Avenue bridge crossing over the 60 Freeway and widen the freeway ramps ($24.2 million)
Major Inland Empire projects include: the development of an east-west multimodal transportation corridor from Hemet to Corona/Lake Elsinore ($2.4 billion), the Mid-County Parkway between Interstate 215 and State Route 79 ($1.7 billion), and ExpressLanes along Interstate 10 from Redlands to the Los Angeles County line ($1.2 billion);
ExpressLanes along the 15 Freeway in Riverside County from Cajalco Road to State Route 79 ($544 million) and from the 60 Freeway to Hidden Valley Parkway to Cajalco Road ($490 million), ExpressLanes along the 60 Freeway in Riverside County from the 91/60/215 freeways interchange to Gilman Springs ($508 million);
ExpressLanes along Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County from the 210 Freeway to Duncan Canyon Road ($477 million) and from U.S. 395 to the High Desert Corridor ($195 million), bus replacements throughout the Riverside Transit Authority service area ($328 million);
A new interchange at the 10 and 60 freeways in Riverside County ($282 million), the Redlands Passenger Rail Project ($292 million), and the West Valley Connector bus rapid transit project in San Bernardino County ($222 million).
A complete list of projects throughout the six-county region can be found at: https://www.connectsocal.org/Documents/Draft/dConnectSo Cal_Project-List.pdf
Connect SoCal officials project that the Inland Empire will see its population grow by more than a third over the next quarter century, from about 4.5 million now to more than 6 million by 2045 – far and away the fastest rate of expansion in the six-county region. Following the public comment period, a final version of Connect SoCal is expected to be presented to SCAG’s Regional Council for approval in early 2020.
For more on Connect SoCal, visit www.connectsocal.org.
