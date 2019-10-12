They keep city facilities neat and clean while loving every minute of their job. The City of Chino Hills has provided employment for persons with disabilities for the past decade and was presented the “Star Award” by the California Disability Services Association for doing so.
The city partners with Anthesis, formerly known as the Pomona Valley Workshop, a non-profit organization in Montclair that helps adults with disabilities reach their fullest potential and contribute to the community through meaningful employment, said job coach Janet Bordato, a Chino resident.
Crews provide custodial service at the Chino Hills City Hall, the Police Department, library, Community Center, McCoy Equestrian Center and the government center parking structure.
“For me, it’s about keeping the place clean and having respect for the people,” said longtime employee Luis, an Ontario resident whose last name was requested to be withheld by Anthesis. “The people here treat us nicely and appreciate the work we do.”
Chino resident Robert, another employee, said he enjoys removing trash from the facilities and making the city look beautiful. “That’s my buddy,” he said, upon noticing city employee Mike Adams, who greeted him with a high five.
Gina of Chino Hills, the quiet one of the three, said cleaning the windows was her favorite task.
Ms. Bordato said the crew keeps the parking structure “spotless.”
The California Disability Services Association is a statewide association representing almost 100 community-based organizations that provide skills education to promote employment and independent living to persons with disabilities.
The city was nominated for the award by Anthesis.
