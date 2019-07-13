High school senior Audrey Ing is this year’s student representative to the Chino Valley school board.
She was sworn in at a board meeting this spring.
Audrey is student body president at Ayala High in Chino Hills.
Her previous high school government roles include finance director and social activities commissioner.
She is president of the Yoga Club and a member of the leadership club EdActs Global and the Komforting Kids Club, which supports underserved children.
Audrey has been in Girls Scouts for 11 years and is working towards completing her gold award.
She volunteers at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona and is a chemistry tutor.
Before administering the oath of office on May 16, school board president James Na said with all these qualifications, Audrey will be an important asset and a sensitive voice for the student population.
By board policy, the student representative votes as preferential in open session meetings. The votes are recorded in minutes but do not affect the final outcome.
Audrey’s term as student representative begins July 1 and continues through the end of the school year in late May 2020.
The student representative position is rotated every year among four high schools: Ayala, Don Lugo, Chino Hills and Chino.
