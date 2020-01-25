After almost 10 years, the “hometown shuttle” OmniGo Route 365 that loops through Chino Hills with stops in Chino is being proposed for elimination next September by public transit agency Omnitrans which is facing a $500 million deficit.
Omnitrans will hold a meeting to gather input from residents 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Spanish translation will be provided.
Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran, who serves on the Omnitrans board of directors, said she strongly encourages members of the community who use Omnitrans to attend the meeting and express their opinions.
Students at Chino Hills High that rely on the 16-passenger shuttle for drop-offs and pick-ups on Pomona Rincon Road in front of the school will still be able to take the bus under a new program called “MicroTransit” that will be offered by a contractor, said interim director of marketing Nicole Ramos.
She said the vehicle might be the same type of shuttle, but it could also be a mini-van. The program will be operated by a contractor and will have its own branding, she said.
The fare will be $5, which is $3 higher than the current OmniGo fare of $2, Ms. Ramos said.
If students connect to an Omnitrans route, they will be issued a free day pass and will not incur additional fares, Ms. Ramos said.
Students at Ayala High that rely on the OmniGo shuttle are out of luck because drop-offs and pick-ups are proposed to be eliminated.
Ms. Ramos said there is not a lot of ridership activity at Ayala High compared to Chino Hills High.
The “MicroTransit” program that will replace OmniGo Route 365 will work like a reservation-based ride share app similar to Uber or Lyft from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. but with a 15- to 30-minute wait, she said. The fare will be $5 and if customers connect to an Omnitrans route, they will also be issued a free day pass.
The current OmniGo Route 365 travels through Los Serranos with numerous stops on Pipeline Avenue, Peyton Drive, and Chino Avenue before making a loop to return to south Chino Hills via Peyton and heading to Chino by way of Soquel Canyon Parkway/Central Avenue with stops at Chaffey College, Oaks, Schaefer, Benson and Chino avenues to the Chino Transit Center.
When OmniGo was introduced to Chino Hills in 2010, it was met with enthusiasm from the public and expanded by four miles on Peyton Drive the following year for direct connections to The Shoppes, entertainment, medical and retail.
Ms. Ramos said OmniGo Route 365 now has one of the lowest riderships and among seven routes to be eliminated completely.
Residents who cannot attend the meeting are asked to submit comments by phone at 379-7150 or by email at planning@omnitrans.org or by mail to the Omnitrans Strategic Development Department, 1700 West Fifth St., San Bernardino, CA 92411.
Deadline for comments is 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Chino routes
A meeting on impacted routes that affect Chino was held Tuesday at the Chino Transit Center on Sixth Street.
The routes proposed for changes are:
●Route 81 – service on the south end of the route would end at the East Ontario Metrolink Station on Haven Avenue north of Mission Boulevard.
The route would no longer continue south of Mission or along Riverside Drive/Central Avenue to the Chino Transit Center.
● Route 83 –Service north of Foothill Boulevard in Upland would be eliminated. The northern route currently ends at 19th Street in Upland.
● Route 84 – Service north of Arrowhead Highway in Upland would be removed. Service south of Arrow Highway would be unchanged.
