San Bernardino County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman and his former campaign treasurer have been fined a total of $10,000 after the state Fair Political Practices Commission alleged they violated state and local campaign finance laws.
Mr. Hagman represents the county’s 4th District, which includes Chino and Chino Hills.
At its Nov. 21 meeting, the commission will consider a settlement agreement with Supervisor Hagman and his former treasurer John Fugatt.
In that agreement, Galena West, the commission’s chief of enforcement, and Michael W. Hamilton, the commission’s legal counsel, said the supervisor and his treasurer violated county law when they raised additional money in 2015 for the politician’s 2014 campaign for the 4th District even though his campaign chest had enough money to cover debts incurred in 2014.
Statement amended
In December 2016, Mr. Fugatt amended required state documents for the 2014 campaign, stating that the additional funds were for Mr. Hagman’s future 2018 election campaign. However, donor checks were made out specifically to the 2014 campaign, according to the agreement.
In addition, Mr. Hagman’s 2018 campaign committee spent the money raised in 2015, using the 2014 campaign chest, a violation of the Political Reform Act that requires candidates who plan to raise more than $1,000 in a calendar year to have only one campaign account.
Complete records of how the 2014 campaign chest contributions were used were also not maintained, violating county and state campaign laws, according to the agreement.
The 2014 Committee, the 2018 Committee and Mr. Hagman cooperated with the commission’s enforcement division throughout the investigation, the agreement said. Mr. Fugatt also cooperated intermittently, according to the agreement.
The enforcement division did not find evidence that Mr. Hagman and Mr. Fugatt had intentionally tried to conceal the violations, but that they were the result of negligence.
While the maximum penalty that can be imposed is $5,000 per count and there were three counts, the settlement agreement is only proposing a $10,000 fine.
In 2015, the two men were fined $1,500 for accepting a cash contribution in the form of a cashier’s check for $8,200. State law requires that contributions of $100 or more come from the bank account of the donor.
'Unintentional mistakes'
“Our former treasurer made some unintentional technical mistakes and the campaign committee, upon realizing those errors, moved to correct them,” said Katherine Kolcheva, spokeswoman for Mr. Hagman.
She said the supervisor plans to pay the fine and that the campaign committee has fully cooperated with the commission in addressing the errors. She also said Mr. Fugatt has not been treasurer for the campaign since 2017.
