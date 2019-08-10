Chino Relay for Life Team R.E.D.D.H.O.T.T.T. is seeking vendors for a fundraising craft fair, to be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Prestige Preschool Academy, 3040 Chino Ave., Chino Hills.
Booth fee is $25. Vendors are asked to email or text their name and email address along with what they plan to sell to Cheri Olivas at 732-0669 or TeamRED DHOTTTT@gmail.com.
