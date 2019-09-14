12000 East End Ave.,, Chino fire
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Chino Valley Fire District and Los Angeles County firefighters battle flames and smoke that billowed out of a large greenhouse last Saturday morning at 12000 East End Ave., one block north of Philadelphia Street in the county area of Chino. The cause of the 7:56 a.m. fire remains under investigation. Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes and non injuries were reported.

