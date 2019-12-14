A Santa hat has been placed on the skeleton in Sleepy Hollow dubbed “Hollow Man” to kindle Christmas cheer for commuters on Carbon Canyon Road near Rosemary Lane. Hollow Man has been waving on the side of the road since Halloween.
Canyon residents get a kick out of seeing the Christmas creature on their daily commute, as evidenced in comments on the Facebook page “Carbon Canyon Community Connections.”
