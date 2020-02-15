The Chino Hills Police Department will host a series of three “quality of life” meetings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The goal is to team up with the community to review quality of life concerns that residents identified in 2019, as well as to identify issues in 2020, said Capt. John Walker.
Input from residents will assist the department in addressing law enforcement concerns through prioritized, focused enforcement of laws and ordinances, he said.
The meetings will correlate to the five districts in Chino Hills to help the police review crimes in various neighborhoods, said the captain.
The schedule: Feb. 18, Districts 3 and 5; Feb. 19, District 2; Feb. 20, Districts 1 and 4.
Residents may locate their district and the councilperson representing their neighborhood by visiting chinohills.org/districtmap.
